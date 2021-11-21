French special forces go to Guadeloupe amid COVID pass riots

PARIS (AP) — French authorities are sending police special forces to the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, an overseas territory of France, as protests over COVID-19 restrictions erupted into rioting.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin denounced “unacceptable” violence in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper that was published Sunday. He said that 50 officers from police special forces are due to arrive in Guadeloupe. They come in addition to 200 other police sent to the Caribbean island from France’s mainland.

The move comes after several days of protests and road blockades.

Darmanin said following an emergency meeting Saturday in Paris that “some shots have been fired against police officers” in Guadeloupe and there has been looting. Videos posted on social media showed that street equipment, cars and some buildings have been set on fire.

French media said several buildings in the city center of Pointe-a-Pitre, the island's largest city, have been destroyed.

Road blockades put hospitals in “very difficult situation for a few hours” during which patients and supplies couldn't reach hospitals, notably leading to meals not being served, Darmanin said Saturday.