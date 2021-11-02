French trawler owners still in dark over U.K.-French fishing

The government of Jersey has reacted by issuing 49 temporary licenses to French boats. It said the vessels will be able to fish in Jersey waters until Jan. 31 to “grant time” for further data that is necessary for it to issue permanent licenses.

Emmanuel Lecoufle, owner of French trawler Arc en Ciel in Granville, said that issuing such few permits won’t change much.

“It is not enough. There are still 200 boats pending. It is nothing at all 49 licenses,” he said.

Meanwhile, those French trawler owners who have been granted an extended license still don't understand what will happen on the waters.

Macron’s office said Monday that talks would continue this week and no measures would be taken before a key meeting Thursday.

The British government has said throughout the long-running dispute that it isn't engaged in a negotiation, and it is entirely up to France to end the conflict, which centers on fishing licenses in the English Channel. The spat has turned into a big sticking point in European Union-Britain relations after the U.K. left the bloc.

The British government welcomed France’s move to delay its ultimatum.