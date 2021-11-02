French trawler owners still in dark over UK-French fishing

France has said that Jersey, which is only 14 miles (about 22 kilometers) off the coast of France, hasn't issued enough licenses to French vessels and suggested it might restrict energy supplies to the Channel Islands, which are heavily dependent on French electricity..

“Jersey — I don’t know why there are causing problems. Even the English don’t quite understand why Jersey is resisting,” Deshayes said.

The government of Jersey has reacted by issuing 49 temporary licenses to French boats. It said the vessels will be able to fish in Jersey waters until Jan. 31 to “grant time” for further data that is necessary for it to issue permanent licenses.

Emmanuel Lecoufle, owner of French trawler Arc en Ciel in Granville, said that issuing so few permits won’t change much.

“It is not enough. There are still 200 boats pending. It is nothing at all, 49 licenses,” he said.

Meanwhile, the French trawler owners who were granted extended licenses said they still don't understand what will happen. Macron’s office said Monday that talks would continue this week and no measures would be taken before a Thursday meeting.