Frenchman tied to far-right abduction charged with terrorism
AP

FILE - In this June 16, 2021 file photo, Remy Daillet-Wiedemann who is accused of inspiring the kidnapping of a young girl, arrives in court in Nancy, eastern France. Remy Daillet-Wiedemann was charged Friday Oct. 22, 2021 with terrorism in connection with what authorities have said was an extreme-right plot to attack vaccination centers, a masonic lodge and other targets.

 Jean-Francois Badias

PARIS (AP) — A former politician who called for the overthrow of the French government has been charged with terrorism in connection with what authorities have said was an extreme-right plot to attack vaccination centers, a masonic lodge and other targets.

Rémy Daillet-Wiedemann was already accused of masterminding the international QAnon-style kidnapping of a girl on behalf of the child's mother, who had lost custody. He was jailed in eastern France in that case when the new allegations emerged involving many in the same extreme-right circle of his supporters.

During the search for the girl, who was eventually recovered safely in Switzerland, anti-terrorism investigators realized that the abduction involved many people they had placed under surveillance for unrelated far-right extremism.

Daillet was in self-imposed exile in Malaysia at the time but was ultimately forced back to France and was arrested immediately on his return.

Daillet's lawyer, Jean-Christophe Basson-Larbi, described his client as a political prisoner. He said Daillet called only for the peaceful end to the political system and retained his faith in French justice despite the charges against him. He has vowed to run for president in France's upcoming elections.

Daillet was charged on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

