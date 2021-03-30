 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fresh vote fails to solve stalemate over new Catalan govt
0 comments
AP

Fresh vote fails to solve stalemate over new Catalan govt

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fresh vote fails to solve stalemate over new Catalan govt

Separatist candidate Pere Aragones speaks in the regional Catalan parliament in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday March 30, 2021. The parliament if voting for the second time to decide on the northeastern region's next chief, triggering a 2-month deadline for lawmakers to agree on a new Catalan president or go to a new election.

 Enric Fontcuberta

MADRID (AP) — Catalan separatist politician Pere Aragonès failed Tuesday to win a simple majority in the northeastern region’s assembly, in his second attempt in less than a week to become the regional chief.

Lawmakers now have two months to agree on other viable candidates. Otherwise another election must be held.

Aragonès, Catalonia’s acting president since last year, was backed by his left-wing republican ERC party and the far-left and separatist CUP party. Regional lawmakers voted 61-42 Tuesday against his candidacy, with most opposition coming from parties that are against Catalan secessionism.

The 32 lawmakers from Junts per Catalonia, a center-right pro-independence party, abstained from the vote after failing to reach an agreement with Aragonès’ ERC party on how to proceed with efforts to break away from Spain.

Aragonès, 38, failed late last week in his first attempt to win an absolute majority of votes in the regional legislature based in Barcelona to form a government.

The wealthy region of 7.5 million Catalan and Spanish speakers remains deeply divided. Roughly 50% of Catalans want to carve out an independent state, while the other half want to remain a part of Spain.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Mayor: Attack on Asian-American 'disgusting'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals
World

WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — A joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press.

+4
EXPLAINER: North Korean missiles getting more agile, evasive
World

EXPLAINER: North Korean missiles getting more agile, evasive

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In resuming its ballistic testing activity after a yearlong pause, North Korea has demonstrated a potentially nuclear-capable weapon that shows how it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in diplomacy with the United States.

+11
In Brazil, moms are bearing the brunt of pandemic's blow
World

In Brazil, moms are bearing the brunt of pandemic's blow

  • Updated

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — When Sao Paulo city officials put out a call last month for 4,500 public school cleaning jobs, targeting Brazilian mothers affected by the raging pandemic, they were unprepared for the ensuing tsunami. More than 90,000 women applied in just two days.

+4
Denmark prolongs suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
World

Denmark prolongs suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

  • Updated

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish officials decided Thursday to prolong their suspension of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by three weeks while they continue evaluating a potential link with blood clots even though European Union regulators who looked into the issue have cleared the vaccine for use.

Calls for change for women's rights in French sports
World

Calls for change for women's rights in French sports

PARIS (AP) — French society is at a “turning point” for women’s rights within the male-dominated sports world, the country’s sports minister said this week amid a wave of protests from female journalists denouncing discrimination.

Watch Now: Related Video

Raging wildfires leave harzardous air quality for Nepal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News