From prince to producer. Harry's got a hit on his hands

The board of the BBC says it will carry out a review of the "effectiveness" of the public broadcaster's "editorial policies and governance in detail," after the publication of a report into a 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Though the board says it believes the BBC is a different organization today, it wants to ensure historic mistakes are not repeated. "We have confidence that the processes and guidelines in today's BBC are much stronger than they were in 1995, but we know we must also do what we can to prevent such an incident happening again. As such, we think it is right that we review the effectiveness of the BBC's editorial policies and governance in detail," the statement read. Last week, a report by a retired judge, Lord Dyson, concluded that former BBC journalist Martin Bashir used "deceitful" methods to land his explosive 1995 interview with the Princess of Wales. Bashir has since denied his sit-down with the royal harmed her in any way.