Frustrations grow as marchers demand faster climate action

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Tens of thousands of climate activists marched Saturday through the Scottish city hosting the U.N. climate summit, physically close to the global negotiators inside but separated by a vast gulf in expectations, with frustrated marchers increasingly dismissive of the climate talks and demanding immediate action instead to slow global warming.

The mood at the protest in Glasgow was upbeat despite the complaints and bursts of rain. Climate protests were also held across Europe, including in London, Paris, Dublin, Copenhagen, Zurich and Istanbul.

Protesters condemned government leaders around the world, saying the climate talks so far have failed to produce the fast action needed. Activist Greta Thunberg on Friday condemned the talks as just more “blah, blah, blah.”

“We're having these conversations, but there's no policies to actually back them,” said Daze Aghaji, a marcher from London at the Glasgow demonstration, shouting over the steady beat of the drums.

“And on top of that, the real people should be in the room," Aghaji said, echoing complaints that the Glasgow summit has too sharply limited participation by the public. “How are we expecting to make decent policy when the people who are the stakeholders of this aren't even present in the room?”