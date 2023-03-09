In Fukushima, Japan, officials are marketing the region's snow resorts and trying to shed the stigma that lingers more than a decade after the 2011 nuclear disaster.
spotlight
Fukushima bounces back as tourist destination with snow and skiing
- AccuWeather
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Soviet satellite Slovakia has been a NATO member since 2004, but the reality of belonging to the world’s biggest military alliance real…
Researchers have found a new moai statue in a dry lake on the Chilean island of Rapa Nui, joining the approximately 1,000 other iconic monolit…
Five years ago, scientist He Jiankui shocked the world with claims that he created the first genetically edited babies. Now, after three years…
Both leaders said they would continue working "in lockstep," and Biden thanked Scholz for helping to "maintain the pressure" on Russia.
Researchers have found a new moai statue in a dry lake on the Chilean island of Rapa Nui, joining the approximately 1,000 other iconic monolit…