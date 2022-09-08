Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at 96. Elizabeth spent more than seven decades on the throne as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union.

She was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and she guided the institution of the monarchy through choppy waters. She likely met more people than anyone in history, and her image, which adorned stamps, coins and bank notes, was among the most reproduced in the world.

Following the death of his mother, Charles is now the oldest person to take the British throne. No date has been set for the coronation of King Charles III. But Charles faces the enormous challenge of building the same sort of affection that characterized the relationship between his mother and the British public.