G-20 talks in Italy yield pledge to fight hunger in Africa

In the declaration, the ministers concurred that “advancing these goals requires the collective and coordinated leadership and action at the global level and a people-centered approach,.”

"The G-20 is well positioned to provide such leadership, while promoting an inclusive approach with all stakeholders, private and public, and pursuing ambitious yet concrete and actionable programs,” the declaration reads.

The Group of 20 nations account for more than half the world's population and some 80% of its GDP.

The declaration also recognizes the need for "accelerating the adaptation of agriculture and food systems to climate change."'

“Beyond the differences and distances among some countries present at the G-20 table, we are all in agreement on climate change, sustainability, on the great issues that today can only be resolved with global cooperation,” Di Maio said.

But there were some sharp exchanges involving some of the major powers during the day.

Arriving, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said it was “important that we sit together in this round with countries like Russia and China, and that we openly address the fact that we do not think much of their vaccine diplomacy.”