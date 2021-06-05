G-7 nations sign key pact to make tech giants pay fair taxes

From left, EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe, World Bank President David Malpass, Italy's Finance Minister Daniele Franco, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva, Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann, Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso pose for a family photo as finance ministers from across the G7 nations meet at Lancaster House in London, Saturday, June 5, 2021 ahead of the G7 leaders' summit.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe pose for photos as finance ministers from across the G7 nations meet at Lancaster House in London, Saturday, June 5, 2021, ahead of the G7 leaders' summit.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen poses for photographs as finance ministers from across the G7 nations meet at Lancaster House in London, Saturday, June 5, 2021, ahead of the G7 leaders' summit.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe share a light moment as finance ministers from across the G7 nations meet at Lancaster House in London, Saturday, June 5, 2021 ahead of the G7 leaders' summit.
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, left, and EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni pose for photos as finance ministers from across the G7 nations meet at Lancaster House in London, Saturday, June 5, 2021, ahead of the G7 leaders' summit.
EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni poses for photographs as finance ministers from across the G7 nations meet at Lancaster House in London, Saturday, June 5, 2021, ahead of the G7 leaders' summit.
Japan's finance minister Taro Aso, left, and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe during their meeting, as finance ministers from across the G7 nations meet at Lancaster House in London, Saturday, June 5, 2021 ahead of the G7 leaders' summit.
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, left, poses for photos with Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe as finance ministers from across the G7 nations meet at Lancaster House in London, Saturday, June 5, 2021 ahead of the G7 leaders' summit.
Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe poses for photographs as finance ministers from across the G7 nations meet at Lancaster House in London, Saturday, June 5, 2021, ahead of the G7 leaders' summit.
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, left, poses for photos with Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe as finance ministers from across the G7 nations meet at Lancaster House in London, Saturday, June 5, 2021, ahead of the G7 leaders' summit.
Japan's finance minister Taro Aso, left, and Italy's Economy and Finance Minister Daniele Franco during their meeting, as finance ministers from across the G7 nations meet at Lancaster House in London, Saturday, June 5, 2021 ahead of the G7 leaders' summit.
Japan's finance minister Taro Aso, left, and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe during their meeting, as finance ministers from across the G7 nations meet at Lancaster House in London, Saturday, June 5, 2021 ahead of the G7 leaders' summit.
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, left, and EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni pose for photos as finance ministers from across the G7 nations meet at Lancaster House in London, Saturday, June 5, 2021 ahead of the G7 leaders' summit.
By KELVIN CHAN and DAVID McHUGH
AP Business Writer
LONDON (AP) — The Group of Seven wealthy democracies agreed Saturday to support a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15% in order to deter multinational companies from avoiding taxes by stashing profits in low-rate countries.
G-7 finance ministers meeting in London also endorsed proposals to make the world's biggest companies — including U.S. based tech giants — pay tax in countries where they have lots of sales but no physical headquarters.
Britain’s Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, the meeting's host, said the deal would “reform the global tax system to make it fit for the global digital age and crucially to make sure that it’s fair, so that the right companies pay the right tax in the right places.”
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who attended the London meetings, said the agreement “provides tremendous momentum” towards reaching a global deal that “would end the race-to-the-bottom in corporate taxation, and ensure fairness for the middle class and working people in the U.S. and around the world.”
The meeting of finance ministers came ahead of an annual summit of G-7 leaders scheduled for June 11-13 in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. The U.K. is hosting both sets of meetings because it holds the group’s rotating presidency.
The endorsement from the G-7 could help build momentum for a deal in wider talks among more than 140 countries being held in Paris as well as a Group of 20 finance ministers meeting in Venice in July.