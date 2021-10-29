G20 leaders to confront energy prices, other economic woes

“They’ll say, ‘Is President Biden on track to deliver on what he said he’s going to deliver?' And we believe one way or the other, he will be on track to do that,” Sullivan said.

HIGH ENERGY PRICES

The summit offers an opportunity for dialogue on high oil and gas prices because it includes delegations from major energy producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, major consumers in Europe and China, and the U.S., which is both.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin plan to participate remotely.

“Perhaps the most important thing the G-20 could do is to tell those among them that are major energy suppliers that they should think about their future,” said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank.

If energy prices are too high in the developed world, it will only speed up the move away from fossil fuels, “which is ultimately, in the long run, bad for the suppliers,” he said.