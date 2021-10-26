Gag order in Myanmar keeps Suu Kyi's testimony restricted

BANGKOK (AP) — Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi testified in court for the first time Tuesday in one of several cases against her, but details of what she said were not available because of a gag order on her lawyers.

Since last week, all defense lawyers in Suu Kyi’s cases have been barred from providing details of the court proceedings. The action was taken under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, a broadly worded statute from British colonial times intended to deal with emergency situations that threaten public safety. There have been no signs of unrest related to any of her trials.

The only accounts of the proceedings had previously come from lawyers defending her and her co-defendants. The court sessions are closed to reporters and the public, the prosecutors do not comment on them, and the state-controlled media have not reported directly on them.

Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, the spokesperson for the military government, said earlier this month after the gag order was imposed on Suu Kyi's main lawyer that it was imposed because he had incited local and foreign media to spread false information that could destabilize the country.