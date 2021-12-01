Gang rams vehicles into prison, springs 9 inmates

TULA, Hidalgo (AP) — A gang rammed several vehicles into a prison in central Mexico and escaped with nine inmates Wednesday in one of the most dramatic breakouts the country has seen in recent years.

Authorities in the state of Hidalgo, just north of Mexico City, said in a statement that the massive pre-dawn attack resulted in non-life threatening gunshot wounds to two police officers.

“It was gunfire that lasted for almost an hour,” said Tula resident Sergio Mesa, who was woken by the sound of explosions or detonations around 4:00 a.m.

The state police said soldiers, police and National Guard troops had fanned out looking for the escaped inmates. Police did not identify the armed gang involved in the prison break, but suggested one may be a gang leader.

The state's interior secretary, Simón Vargas, said “an armed group burst into the prison aboard several vehicles, and it is worth noting that near the prison, two vehicles were burned as part of the criminal group's operation, as a distraction.”

Local media reported that the burned-out cars found in the city of Tula after the attack were car bombs. Authorities said they were investigating how the vehicles caught fire.