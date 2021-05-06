Gaza reporter says she was beaten for not wearing headscarf

Mershid had filed a complaint with the Interior Ministry, which oversees security services, on the day of the incident, but it said it was not directly responsible for the patrolmen. The lines between Hamas' armed wing and the security services in Gaza are often blurred.

After the incident was widely publicized, the ministry said it carried out an investigation and concluded that the militant “violated instructions for dealing with citizens and beat Mershid with a tree branch.” The ministry said it would “present an apology" to Mershid and punish the militant with “imprisonment,' without providing further details.

A spokesman for the ministry could not be reached for comment Thursday.

The ministry's report said Mershid was on a personal photo shoot and did not have permission to film in the area. In Gaza, journalists must get permission to film in a growing number of locations — not just the border area, but also beaches, hospitals and even some markets.

An Associated Press cameraman was recently barred from interviewing people breaking their daily fast on a beach during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.