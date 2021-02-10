Gazans hope for vote after years of Hamas rule, isolation

Gazans have also seen their living conditions severely deteriorate under Hamas rule. Israel and Egypt imposed a crippling blockade after the takeover, and the rival Palestinian factions have bickered over the provision of public services. As a result, unemployment hovers around 50%, rolling power outages last for several hours a day and tap water is undrinkable.

Mohammed al-Jawabra graduated with a journalism degree shortly after Hamas took over and has yet to find a job matching his skills. Instead, the 34-year-old sells coffee and tea from a street cart.

“I want to see a change here in terms of the economy, unemployment and many things, like the crossing points,” he said as he confirmed his information to a poll worker with a tablet. “I’m sorry to say that there are youths who can’t work at this time and graduates who cannot be hired."

Israel says the blockade is needed to keep Hamas from importing arms. The militant group has fought three wars with Israel since 2007, compounding Gaza's suffering. The isolation is especially hard for university graduates, who face major obstacles in leaving the impoverished territory to seek employment or advanced degrees abroad.