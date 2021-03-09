Gaza's Hamas rulers hold secret leadership election

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Islamic militant group Hamas on Tuesday was holding a leadership election in its Gaza Strip stronghold, a race with deep implications for its relations with Israel and other regional players, as well as upcoming Palestinian elections.

A Hamas official said the field had narrowed down to a tight race between Yehiyeh Sinwar, the group's current firebrand leader, and Nizar Awadallah, a co-founder of the movement. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was discussing internal deliberations of the secretive group.

The Gaza Strip is Hamas' most important area of activity. The Islamic group, which opposes Israel's existence, violently seized control of the territory from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority in 2007.

Since then, it has fought three wars and numerous skirmishes against Israel, holding on to power despite a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade that has devastated the economy.

Sinwar is a former member of the group's militant wing who spent over two decades in an Israeli prison after being convicted of murdering two Israelis. He was released in a 2011 prisoner swap. Sinwar maintains close ties to the militant wing and has often promoted a confrontational approach toward Israel.