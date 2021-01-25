 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
German business confidence drops more than expected
0 comments
AP

German business confidence drops more than expected

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
German business confidence drops more than expected

People under umbrellas on the square in front of the Old Opera in Frankfurt, Germany, on a rainy Friday morning, Jan. 22, 2021.

 Michael Probst

BERLIN (AP) — German business confidence declined more than expected in January as businesses grappled with coronavirus restrictions and an uncertain outlook, a closely watched survey showed Monday.

The Ifo institute's monthly confidence index fell to 90.1 points from 92.2 in December. Managers' assessment of both the current situation and the outlook for the next sixth months worsened.

Economists had expected a decline to 91.4 points. The Ifo said that “the second wave of coronavirus has brought the recovery of the German economy to a halt for now.”

Germany shut restaurants, bars, sports and leisure facilities on Nov. 2 in an effort to halt a sharp rise in coronavirus infections. That succeeded for a while, but didn't bring case numbers down.

Schools and nonessential shops were closed on Dec. 16, and the restrictions were extended last week until Feb. 14. Although cases are now falling, authorities are worried about the potential impact of new virus variants such as the one first detected in Britain.

The German economy, Europe’s largest, shrank by 5% last year, ending a decade of growth. That was still a smaller drop than many had expected.

Ifo's survey is based on monthly responses from about 9,000 companies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
World

UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — There is some evidence that a new coronavirus variant first identified in southeast England carries a higher risk of death than the original strain, the British government’s chief scientific adviser said Friday -- though he stressed that the data is uncertain.

+3
Biden's US revives support for WHO, reversing Trump retreat
World

Biden's US revives support for WHO, reversing Trump retreat

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — The United States will resume funding for the World Health Organization and join its consortium aimed at sharing coronavirus vaccines fairly around the globe, President Joe Biden’s top adviser on the pandemic said Thursday, renewing support for an agency that the Trump administration had pulled back from.

+5
Olympic champion's abuse claim triggers debate in Greece
World

Olympic champion's abuse claim triggers debate in Greece

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek Olympic sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou appeared before a public prosecutor in Athens Wednesday in relation to sexual assault accusations she made that have ignited a nationwide debate on misconduct and encouraged multiple victims to make their claims public.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexico's president tests positive for Covid-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News