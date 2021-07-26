 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
German business confidence sinks as virus clouds outlook
0 comments
AP

German business confidence sinks as virus clouds outlook

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — German business confidence has dipped unexpectedly this month as increasing coronavirus infections help cloud businesses' outlook for the coming months, a closely watched survey found Monday.

The Ifo institute's business confidence index declined to 100.8 points in July from 101.7 a month earlier. It was the first decline since January. Economists had expected an increase to 102.5.

While managers' assessment of their current situation improved, their outlook for the next six months worsened significantly. Ifo said that their optimism was clouded by problems with the supply of raw materials and other products and by an upturn in coronavirus infections.

Germany’s infection rate remains very low compared with some other European countries, but it has been rising steadily since it bottomed out in early July. The increase is being fueled by the more contagious delta variant, which is now dominant.

The Ifo survey is based on monthly responses from about 9,000 companies across the German business spectrum.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Medalists allowed maskless photo-op on podium

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Merkel defends legacy on gender, climate, with some regrets
World

Merkel defends legacy on gender, climate, with some regrets

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — With just months to go before her 16-year leadership of Germany ends, Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended her efforts to promote gender equality and curb climate change but expressed regret that some decisions, in hindsight, were made too late.

Daimler: $4.3 billion quarterly profit despite chip shortage
World

Daimler: $4.3 billion quarterly profit despite chip shortage

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German auto maker Daimler reaped strong profits in the second quarter as demand for its Mercedes luxury cars continued to rebound from the depths of the pandemic, generating cash that the company can invest in its shift to electric vehicles.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch volunteers rescue stray dogs at flooded Turkey shelter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News