 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
German chosen to lead powerful international body in Bosnia
0 comments
AP

German chosen to lead powerful international body in Bosnia

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
German chosen to lead powerful international body in Bosnia

File - In this Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 file photo Christian Schmidt, at this time German Minister of Food and Agriculture, addresses the media during a news conference in Berlin, Germany. Christian Schmidt is candidate for the post of High Representative of the International Community in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

 Michael Sohn

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A German diplomat was chosen Thursday to head a powerful international body in Bosnia that oversees implementation of a 1995 peace agreement that ended a devastating war in the Balkan country.

The Office of the High Representative said in a statement that its new leader is Christian Schmidt, a former German lawmaker. It added that Russia didn't agree with the decision.

No other details were immediately available. Both Moscow and Serbs in Bosnia in the past have demanded that the Office of the High Representative, or OHR, be abolished and its wide-reaching authority in Bosnia ended.

The Bosnian Serb member of Bosnia's multi-ethnic presidency, Milorad Dodik, on Thursday criticized the appointment, alleging procedural mishandling and lack of legitimacy of the OHR.

The U.S.-brokered peace deal, which ended the 1992-95 war after more than 100,000 people died, established an entity run by Bosnia's Serbs and another one dominated by the country's Bosniaks, who are mostly Muslims, and Croats.

Bosnia still remains ethnically divided. This has blocked the country's path toward reconciliation and economic recovery. Russia has backed a Bosnian Serb bid to assume as much independence as possible.

Schmidt formally will take over on Aug. 1 from Austrian diplomat Valentin Inzko, who has held the post for the past 12 years. The OHR will now inform the U.N. secretary-general of the decision, it said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

GOP proposes $928B counteroffer on infrastructure

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Austria, Slovenia, Czech Republic want North Macedonia in EU
World

Austria, Slovenia, Czech Republic want North Macedonia in EU

  • Updated

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The foreign ministers of Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovenia voiced unanimous support Saturday for North Macedonia and Albania to start membership talks with European Union, arguing that bilateral issues should not block the EU's enlargement into the Western Balkans.

Watch Now: Related Video

CNN reports live from DRC as thousands flee from volcano

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News