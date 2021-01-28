German draft adds to spotlight on AstraZeneca vaccine in EU

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said there had been a discussion about a lack of data on the subject since the autumn, but it wasn't yet clear “how concretely” that would ultimately affect authorities' decisions.

AstraZeneca said Thursday that the latest analyses of clinical trial data “support efficacy in the over 65 years age group” and it awaits the EMA's decision.

The EU, which has 450 million people, has signed deals for six different vaccines. In total, it has ordered up to 400 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and sealed deals with other companies for more than 2 billion shots.

The European Commission asked the Belgian government to inspect manufacturer Novasep’s factory in Seneffe, Belgium due to dissatisfaction with AstraZeneca’s explanations for its inability to deliver all the EU’s expected doses on time.

However, the Commission said it remains confident that the AstraZeneca delay will not affect its plans to ensure that at least 80% of EU citizens over age 80 are vaccinated by March. Health policy spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker said that target is based on the availability of doses manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

“It is an ambitious target, but we believe it is a realistic one,” he said.