German draft doesn't recommend AstraZeneca jab for over-65s

The company said after Thursday's release of the German draft that “the latest analyses of clinical trial data for the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine support efficacy in the over 65 years age group." It added that it awaits EMA's decision.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn stressed that the committee’s recommendation isn’t its final decision, and that will be made only after the vaccine is cleared for use.

But he said there had been a discussion since autumn about there being “few data — this isn’t about bad data, but few data” in studies on the AstraZeneca vaccine’s effectiveness in older groups.

“It was to be expected that this would have an influence on the decision of the regulatory authorities and then the permanent vaccine commission,” Spahn said. “We just don’t know yet how concretely -- so let’s wait for the decision tomorrow on clearance and then the final recommendation from the permanent vaccine commission.”

When Britain approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use last month, it acknowledged that data regarding its effectiveness in older people was “limited.”