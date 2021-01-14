 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
German economy shrank 5% in pandemic year 2020
0 comments
AP

German economy shrank 5% in pandemic year 2020

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
German economy shrank 5% in pandemic year 2020

A cargo ship passes under a bridge over the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

 Michael Probst

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The German economy shrank by 5% in the pandemic year 2020, bringing to an end a decade of growth as lockdowns wiped out much business and consumer activity.

The pandemic downturn was smaller than that experienced during 2009, when the economy shrank by 5.7%

The state statistics office Destatis said Thursday that only the construction sector showed an upturn as industry and services saw deep declines. Agriculture, financial services, real estate and information and communication suffered smaller declines.

Industry fell 9.7% while services including cultural and sporting events, which have suffered widespread cancellations, fell 11.3%.

The 2020 figure compares to modest growth of 0.6% in 2019. In 2020, the economy seesawed between lockdowns and a robust upswing that still left growth below the previous year. The worst quarter, the second, saw a quarter-on-quarter plunge of 9.8% followed by a rebound of 8.2% in the third.

In the fourth quarter, growth “roughly stagnated,” said Michael Kuhn, head of the GDP and output calculation group at the agency. He said that since very little data was available for December, when the latest round of lockdowns hit, the agency was not making an official estimate. The fourth-quarter figure is to be announced on Jan. 29.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

India cricket captain, Bollywood star announce birth of baby
World

India cricket captain, Bollywood star announce birth of baby

  • Updated

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has given birth to a baby girl, her husband and captain of the country’s national cricket team, Virat Kohli, said Monday, declaring that the couple was beyond blessed to start “this new chapter of our lives.”

+5
To cancel or not?: IOC, Japan press ahead with Tokyo Games
World

To cancel or not?: IOC, Japan press ahead with Tokyo Games

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency last week for Tokyo and surrounding areas. Amid the surging virus, he again promised the postponed Tokyo Olympics would be “safe and secure” and tried to disconnect the state of emergency from the fate of the games.

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside China's new lab conducting late-stage vaccine trials (August, 2020)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News