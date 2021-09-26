German election tight; Merkel's bloc eyes worst result yet

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 file photo, People walk and drive past election posters of the three candidates for German chancellor , from right, Armin Laschet, Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Annalena Baerbock, German Green party (Die Gruenen) and Olaf Scholz, Social Democratic Party (SPD), at a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Germany’s closely fought election on Sunday will set the direction of the European Union’s most populous country after 16 years under Angela Merkel, whose party is scrambling to avoid defeat by its center-left rivals after a rollercoaster campaign.
Olaf Scholz, Federal Minister of Finance and SPD candidate for Chancellor, speaks during a campaign event in his constituency 61 on the city square in the residential area Am Schlaatz, Potsdam, Germany, Saturday Sept. 25, 2021, ahead of the German general election on Sunday.
Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, stands beside Governor Armin Laschet, left, top candidate for the upcoming election, speaking at the final election campaign event of the Christian Democratic Party, CDU, ahead of the German general election in Aachen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
FILE - In this Monday, Sept.20, 2021 file photo, top candidate for chancellor of the Greens Annalena Baerbock laughs during an election campaign in Mainz, Germany. Germany’s closely fought election on Sunday will set the direction of the European Union’s most populous country after 16 years under Angela Merkel, whose party is scrambling to avoid defeat by its center-left rivals after a rollercoaster campaign.
Chancellor Angela Merkel, left sparks beside Governor Armin Laschet, top candidate for the upcoming election, right, at the final election campaign event of the Christian Democratic Party, CDU, ahead of the German general election in Aachen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Olaf Scholz, Federal Minister of Finance and SPD candidate for Chancellor, speaks during a campaign event in his constituency 61 on the city square in the residential area Am Schlaatz, Potsdam, Germany, Saturday Sept. 25, 2021, ahead of the German general election on Sunday.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and Governor Armin Laschet, top candidate for the upcoming election, wave to supporters at the final election campaign event of the Christian Democratic Party, CDU, ahead of the German general election in Aachen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Olaf Scholz, Federal Minister of Finance and SPD candidate for Chancellor, speaks during a campaign event in his constituency 61 on the city square in the residential area Am Schlaatz, Potsdam, Germany, Saturday Sept. 25, 2021, ahead of the German general election on Sunday.
Candidates for the upcoming German election attend a final televised debate in Berlin, Thursday Sept. 23, 2021, ahead of the election on Sunday. From left, Annalena Baerbock, Green Party co-leader, Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate, and Janine Wissler, co-leader of the left party Die Linke.
A man casts his vote for Germany's national parliament election at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
An election volunteer opens the polling box for a woman that she can casts her vote for Germany's national parliament election at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
A man casts his vote for Germany's national parliament election at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
A man casts his ballot for the German elections in a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. In background the German national flag.
Clouds drift over the Reichstag building with the German parliament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German elections are held on Sunday.
Social Democratic Party, SPD, candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz casts his vote for the German parliament election in Potsdam, Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote for the national elections in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Olaf Scholz, right, top candidate for chancellor of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), and his wife Britta Ernst, left, arrive at a polling station in Potsdam, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. On Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 about 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, which will elect the next head of government.
Armin Laschet, Christian Democratic Union parties candidate for Chancellery and Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia waits to cast his vote for the German parliament election in Aachen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Sept. 26, 2021 about 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, which will elect the next head of government.
Armin Laschet, right, Christian Democratic Union parties candidate foe Chancellery and Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia and his wife Susanne arrive to vote for the German parliament election in Aachen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Sept. 26, 2021 about 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, which will elect the next head of government.
Candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock arrives to cast her vote in Postdam, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy.
CAPTION CORRECTS RIGHT TO LEFT Armin Laschet, left, Christian Democratic Union parties candidate for Chancellery and Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia and his wife Susanne cast their votes for the German parliament election in Aachen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Sept. 26, 2021 about 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, which will elect the next head of government.
Voters stand in front of a European, German and Berlin flag at a polling station to cast their votes in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German elect a new national parliament.
A young mother with two children kneels behind the voting booth at a polling station for the German Parliament election in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. On Sept. 26, 2021 about 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, which will elect the next head of government.
Armin Laschet, Federal Chairman of the CDU, top candidate of his party for Chancellor speaks with CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak, left, after commentng on the outcome of the Bundestag elections, at the Konrad Adenauer House, Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor waves to his supporters after German parliament election at the Social Democratic Party, SPD, headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Christian Lindner, right, FDP party leader, and the Liberal party leadership stand on stage at the FDP election party fter the first forecasts were announced, in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Next to Lindner, Volker Wissing, FDP Secretary-General. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the long-time leader after 16 years in power.
Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor waves to his supporters after German parliament election at the Social Democratic Party, SPD, headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor, left, attends the election party at Willy Brandt House in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
Armin Laschet, the top CDU candidate grimaces after the German parliament elections at the Christian Democratic Union, CDU, party's headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor waves to his supporters as he stands next to his wife Britta Ernst after German parliament election at the Social Democratic Party, SPD, headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor, waves during the election party at Willy Brandt House in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
A photo of Armin Laschet, Federal Chairman of the CDU, top candidate of his party for Chancellor is displayed on the facade of the Konrad Adenauer House, Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
Armin Laschet, the top CDU candidate, waves during his speech, as top party members and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, applaud after the German parliament elections at the Christian Democratic Union, CDU, party's headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
Janine Wissler, left, party leader of Die Linke, and Dietmar Bartsch, parliamentary party leader of Die Linke, take the stage after the first forecasts were announced in Berlin Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the long-time leader after 16 years in power.
Armin Laschet, Federal Chairman of the CDU, top candidate of his party for Chancellor comments on the outcome of the Bundestag elections, at the Konrad Adenauer House, Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor, center, addresses his supporters after German parliament election at the Social Democratic Party, SPD, headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
By GEIR MOULSON
Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's center-left Social Democrats were locked in a very close race Sunday with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc, which is heading toward its worst-ever result in the country's parliamentary election, projections showed.
Top officials from both parties said they hope to lead Germany's next government and have their candidates succeed Merkel, who has been in power since 2005.
Projections for ARD public television, based on exit polls and early counting, put voters' support at 24.9% for the Social Democrats — which is putting forth outgoing Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz for chancellor — and 24.7% for Merkel’s Union bloc under would-be successor state governor Armin Laschet.
Separate projections for ZDF public television put the Social Democrats ahead by 25.6% to 24.4%. Both put the environmentalist Greens in third place with about 15% support.
Those results would be the worst for the Union bloc in post-World War II Germany.
The electoral system typically produces coalition governments but post-war Germany has never previously seen a winning party take less than the 31% of the vote that the Union won in 1949. That was also the center-right bloc's worst result until now.
Given the exit poll predictions, putting together the next coalition government for Europe’s biggest economy could be a lengthy and complicated process. Merkel will remain as a caretaker leader until a new government is in place. In German elections, the party that finishes first is best-placed, but not guaranteed, to provide the next chancellor.