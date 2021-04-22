German 'emergency brake' plan clears last legislative hurdle

Several state governors made clear they disliked the legislation, defending their crisis management, pointing to possible constitutional difficulties and arguing that it would do little to make Germany's pandemic response more consistent.

But they opted against seeking renegotiations, which some noted would delay but not prevent the bill.

Some parties and lawmakers have said they plan to file suits against the legislation at Germany's highest court, the Federal Constitutional Court.

The legislation calls for limiting personal contacts, closing leisure and sports facilities and shutting or restricting access to many stores.

The measures would kick in for areas where there are more than 100 weekly new cases per 100,000 residents for three consecutive days. Schools would have to switch to distance learning at a higher rate of 165.

Germany’s nationwide rate stood at 161 new cases per 100,000 residents on Thursday, though there were wide regional variations. The country's initially slow vaccination campaign has gathered pace, with 21.6% of the population now given a first dose.