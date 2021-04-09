German firms put forward proposal to rebuild Beirut port

“Money flows where trust goes,” Suheil Mahayni, managing director at Hamburg Port Consulting, told reporters at the end of the visit. A new government would need to ensure “full transparency so that the money invested is spent to the benefit of the Lebanese people.”

Alia Fares of the Lebanese German Council for Archaeology and Culture said the study includes spending $300 million on restoring historic neighborhoods surrounding the port.

After Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war ended, a private company was in charge of rebuilding Beirut’s downtown, leading to high rises with multi-million dollars apartments and restaurants and shops out of reach of many poor Lebanese.

The office of Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said he met with the German delegation on Thursday and received its “preliminary study on how to reactivate the port of Beirut for trade and tourism.” There were no further details.

Lebanon’s government resigned just days after the port blast. In October, former Prime Minister Saad Hariri was named to form a new Cabinet but has failed to do so since amid political bickering. The country meanwhile has slid deeper into crisis, with the national currency losing around 85% of its value.