German government defends slow vaccination campaign

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister on Wednesday defended the government's decision to procure and approve vaccines against the coronavirus along with the rest of the European Union amid criticism that the rollout of shots in the country has been too slow.

Noting that Germany depends on the free movement of goods and people across EU borders, Jens Spahn told lawmakers that it was a “question of economic sense not to vaccinate countries individually, but all of Europe.”

While large countries like France and Germany could have gone it alone, smaller nations would have struggled to compete for the doses they need, sparking acrimony among the bloc's 27 members, he said.

“It was right to act as Europeans,” Spahn said in a speech to parliament. “We mustn't just invoke Europe in Sunday sermons — we have to let actions follow words when it counts.”

Spahn didn't mention that Germany has also signed bilateral contracts with vaccine makers, highlighting only the overall figure of 140 million doses expected to be delivered by BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna this year. Germany has also ordered 56 million doses from AstraZeneca and more than 100 million from manufacturers whose vaccines have yet to be approved in the EU.