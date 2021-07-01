German Green candidate pushes back on copying allegations

BERLIN (AP) — The environmentalist Greens' candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany's September election pushed back Thursday against claims that she copied from others in a newly published book, the latest complication to hit her campaign.

The Greens led many polls after Annalena Baerbock, 40, was nominated in April to make the party’s first run for the chancellery. But more recent surveys show Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, under Armin Laschet, taking a lead of seven to 10 points.

The Greens have taken heat from opponents in recent weeks over a string of missteps. Those included a poorly presented plan to raise gasoline prices and talk of ending short-haul flights, which they don’t actually aim to ban, and a Baerbock resume in which details had to be corrected.

Earlier this week, an Austrian media scientist, Stefan Weber, said that some formulations in Baerbock's book, titled “Now. How we will renew our country,” which was published on June 21, were strikingly similar to extracts from other publications.