German Greens make election pledge to meet climate goals

BERLIN (AP) — With less than two months before Germany holds an election, the environmentalist Green party announced a 10-point plan Tuesday that puts the Paris climate accord's goal at the heart of its election program.

Among the measures proposed is the creation of a dedicated Climate Ministry that would have the power to veto government decisions which don't comply with the 2015 Paris Agreement's target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit).

“We need to set a course that would make 1.5 degrees possible,” said Annalena Baerbock, the party's candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor in the Sept. 26 vote.

Scientists say the goal will be hard to achieve without a wholesale change to the entire world economy, and even the less-ambitious target of limiting global warming to 2 degrees (3.6F) by the end of the century compared with pre-industrial times will be a challenge.

Co-leader Robert Habeck acknowledged that the Green party’s plan would be expensive.

“Somebody is going to have to pay for it,” he said, adding that the Greens want the additional money needed to be raised through greater government borrowing that he said would spur economic growth.