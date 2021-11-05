German Greens see slow progress in talks on new government

“It doesn't come down to four days more or less in the talks — we must take the time we need so that we can really renew Germany in the next four years," she said.

It's no surprise that the negotiations, which outwardly have been unexpectedly harmonious, are proving tricky. The potential alliance brings together two traditionally left-leaning parties with one, the Free Democrats, that has tended to ally with the center-right.

A preliminary agreement last month left a lot of open questions. It called for Germany to accelerate its exit from coal-fueled power, currently due by 2038, so it “ideally” happens by 2030, and speed up “drastically” the expansion of renewable energy generation.

The prospective partners said they won’t raise taxes or loosen curbs on running up debt, at the Free Democrats' insistence, making financing a central issue.

Baerbock wouldn't detail where exactly there are differences. But she said that protecting the climate must be a priority across the government, including policy areas such as construction and transport.

“A climate government can't be carried by only one partner,” Baerbock said.

—-

Follow AP’s coverage of Germany’s transition to a new government at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0