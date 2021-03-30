 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
German industrial union, employers reach pay agreement
0 comments
AP

German industrial union, employers reach pay agreement

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
German industrial union, employers reach pay agreement

Lights burn in some offices of the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 29, 2021.

 Michael Probst

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's biggest industrial union and employers on Tuesday reached a deal that will give workers a one-time “corona bonus” and envisions an extra annual payment starting next year.

The deal between employers and the IG Metall union was reached in North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany's most populous. But it's typical for such agreements to be applied across the whole country and to several million workers in the auto and machinery industries, among others.

The agreement features a 500-euro ($589) “corona bonus” for each employee to be paid out in June, with apprentices getting a 300-euro payment.

Workers will then get what IG Metall said amounts to a 2.3% pay rise, which technically takes effect in July but won't be paid out until next February — when workers will receive it as a so-called “transformation bonus” amounting to 18.4% of their monthly salary. That bonus will remain an annual fixture, rising to 27.6% of the monthly salary in 2023, the union said.

In times of crisis, companies will be able to substitute free time for the “transformation bonus” in order to save jobs — allowing them to cut working time without cutting wages. A four-day week would be a possibility in that situation.

The carefully calibrated compromise is backdated to Jan. 1 and runs through the end of September 2022. At that point, the union can negotiate on future pay increases.

Last year, Germany’s gross domestic product shrank by 4.9%. That ended a decade of growth and was the biggest decline since the financial crisis in 2009.

However, Germany’s economy — Europe's biggest — did better than several others in the 19-country eurozone as it was supported by manufacturing, which has taken less of a hit than services during the pandemic.

Authorities haven't imposed any shutdowns on industry during the crisis.

———

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Woman: Gov. Cuomo forced kisses on my cheek

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals
World

WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — A joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press.

Calls for change for women's rights in French sports
World

Calls for change for women's rights in French sports

PARIS (AP) — French society is at a “turning point” for women’s rights within the male-dominated sports world, the country’s sports minister said this week amid a wave of protests from female journalists denouncing discrimination.

+11
In Brazil, moms are bearing the brunt of pandemic's blow
World

In Brazil, moms are bearing the brunt of pandemic's blow

  • Updated

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — When Sao Paulo city officials put out a call last month for 4,500 public school cleaning jobs, targeting Brazilian mothers affected by the raging pandemic, they were unprepared for the ensuing tsunami. More than 90,000 women applied in just two days.

+4
Denmark prolongs suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
World

Denmark prolongs suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

  • Updated

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish officials decided Thursday to prolong their suspension of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by three weeks while they continue evaluating a potential link with blood clots even though European Union regulators who looked into the issue have cleared the vaccine for use.

+4
EXPLAINER: North Korean missiles getting more agile, evasive
World

EXPLAINER: North Korean missiles getting more agile, evasive

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In resuming its ballistic testing activity after a yearlong pause, North Korea has demonstrated a potentially nuclear-capable weapon that shows how it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in diplomacy with the United States.

Watch Now: Related Video

This island could be on the cutting edge of vaccine research

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News