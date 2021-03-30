German leaders meet as some halt AstraZeneca for under-60s

The Paul Ehrlich Institute said a total of 31 such blood clots were reported by March 29 out of some 2.7 million doses of AstraZeneca that have been administered across the whole of Germany so far. Nine of the people died and all but two of the cases involved women, who were aged 20 to 63, it said.

In a statement, AstraZeneca said that tens of millions of people worldwide have received its vaccines and noted the EMA's conclusion that the benefits of the shot outweigh the risks.

The company said it would continue to work with German authorities to address any questions they might have, while also analyzing its own records to understand whether the rare blood clots reported occur more commonly “than would be expected naturally in a population of millions of people."

The suspensions come as Germany, along with other European countries, is scrambling to ramp up its vaccine program, which lags far behind those in Britain and the United States. By Monday, some 13.2 million people in the country had received at least one dose of vaccine, while nearly 4 million had received both shots.