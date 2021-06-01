German minister laments choice of Syria for WHO board seat

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister says he is “anything but happy” that Syria’s government — which has waged a devastating, deadly decade-long war against dissenters — has been selected for a seat on the World Health Organization’s executive board.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said Tuesday that the choice of Syria, which was confirmed with no debate or dissent at a meeting of WHO member nations in Geneva over the weekend, reflected the need to work with some governments for the benefit of their people — especially on health matters.

“I’m anything but happy with this decision,” Spahn said when asked about the issue at a news conference in Berlin.

But he added that international cooperation among sovereign states was necessary to coordinate and set standards together and noted that a similar situation also arises in other international forums like the U.N. Human Rights Council.

“These are the shortcomings of realpolitik,” he said.

“Especially when it comes to health issues and the health care of the population, the question is always: Who are we actually punishing here if we don’t make cooperation possible?" Spahn said. "Are we punishing the regime or the population?”