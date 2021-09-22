 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
German official slams online 'incitement' after mask killing
0 comments
AP

German official slams online 'incitement' after mask killing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's health minister on Wednesday partly blamed “incitement” against the government's pandemic rules on social media for the killing of a gas station clerk by a man who refused to wear a face mask.

A 49-year-old German man was arrested Sunday over the the fatal shooting a day earlier in the western town of Idar-Oberstein. Authorities said the suspect told officers he rejected the measures against the coronavirus.”

“It was a cold-blooded murder,” Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin, noting that the suspect had initially gone home after being refused service for failing to wear a mask, only to return later and shoot the clerk in the head.

“The question is, what is the environment, what are the circumstances in which such a crime can occur?” he asked. “This has a lot to do with the incitement, the hatred, that is posted on social media."

A Twitter account linked to the suspect followed several prominent far-right politicians, including senior members of the Alternative for Germany party. Posts from the account, which was last used in October 2019, reflect a dislike for immigrants, climate activists and the government.

Spahn said chants of “Traitors!” heard at anti-lockdown protests during the pandemic could be seen by some as legitimizing violence.

“Words eventually always become deeds,” he said.

Spahn called on Germans to speak up if friends, relatives or neighbors start spreading conspiracy theories about the pandemic.

“We must clearly and decisively say ‘no’ to any form of pandemic extremism,” he said.

Tributes were paid Wednesday to the gas station clerk, a 20-year-old student identified on condolence cards only by his first name, Alex.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police clear virus rules protest at Melbourne shrine

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+19
Trudeau's election bet fails, but Tory rival might lose job
World

Trudeau's election bet fails, but Tory rival might lose job

  • Updated

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won his third straight election but failed to get the majority in Parliament he wanted, an outcome that threatened his Conservative rival with loss of his job after moving his party to the center and alienating its base.

Watch Now: Related Video

Police clear virus rules protest at Melbourne shrine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News