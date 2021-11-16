German parties aim for deal on new government next week

“We have agreed on a lot already, but of course there are conflicts that we will talk about intensively in the final days," Social Democratic Party General Secretary Lars Klingbeil said. “I am firmly convinced that we will manage it.”

A coalition deal would require approval from a ballot of the Greens' members and conventions of the other two parties before the new government can take office.

The potential alliance brings together two traditionally left-leaning parties with one, the Free Democrats, that has tended to ally with the center-right.

A preliminary agreement last month left a lot of open questions. It called for Germany to accelerate its exit from coal-fueled power, currently due by 2038, so it “ideally” happens by 2030, and speed up “drastically” the expansion of renewable energy generation.

At the Free Democrats’ insistence, the prospective partners said they won’t raise taxes or loosen curbs on running up debt, making financing a central issue.