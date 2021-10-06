German parties look to Social Democrats to lead next govt

German voters “have given us a mandate to produce a government together, and current polls also show again and again that this is the will of this country's citizens,” Scholz said. “It is now up to us to implement that.”

Such a government, he added, should bring about the “necessary modernization” of Germany, “ensure that man-made climate change is stopped quickly and ensure more respect in our society.”

Many obstacles still have to be overcome before a new government is in place, which could take weeks or months. The Greens want to put fighting climate change at the center of the new government’s agenda. The Free Democrats oppose raising taxes and loosening Germany’s tight rules on running up public debt while the Social Democrats and Greens want to raise taxes for top earners and increase the minimum wage.

Like Lindner, the Green's Habeck stressed that the door wasn’t completely slammed on a coalition with the Union.

“We have seen the Union really made an effort,” he said, but his party’s differences with the center-right bloc are bigger.

Laschet said his party respects the decision by the Greens and Free Democrats. But he added that "we stand ready as interlocutors.”