 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
German train operator fails to get injunction to end strike
0 comments
AP

German train operator fails to get injunction to end strike

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — A court on Thursday rejected a bid by German train operator Deutsche Bahn for an emergency injunction to stop a strike by many train drivers that has disrupted rail traffic in the country for a third time this summer.

Deutsche Bahn said it considers the latest strike by the GDL labor union to be illegal. The government-owned company noted that it has increased its offer in an effort to restart negotiations with the union and is now offering a one-time “coronavirus bonus” of up to 600 euros ($700).

However, a labor court in Frankfurt rejected Deutsche Bahn's request, news agency dpa reported.

The strike, which began with freight trains Wednesday and was extended to passenger trains Thursday, is due to last until Sept. 7.

If it continues as planned, it will affect many travelers returning from summer vacation in two German states.

GDL is at odds with Deutsche Bahn, among other things, about when wage increases should take place and over how long a period an agreement should cover.

Resolving the dispute is complicated by mutual distrust and union rivalry. GDL, which traditionally has concentrated on train drivers, is competing with larger union EVG to represent a broader range of railway workers.

Deutsche Bahn aims to keep about a quarter of long-distance trains and some 40% of regional services running during the strike. The walkouts do not affect private operators, who run some regional services and a handful of long-distance trains.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this Christmas may be more expensive

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+34
The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler
National

The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler

  • Updated

MIAMI — In Columbia County, which now leads Florida in COVID-19 cases per capita, 17-year-old Jo’Keria Graham died just days before she started her senior year of high school. The teen, who loved taking care of kids and called her grandparents daily to check on them or help at their office, was still in quarantine at her Lake City home after testing positive for COVID days before school started.

Poland seeks state of emergency along border with Belarus
World

Poland seeks state of emergency along border with Belarus

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's government asked the president Tuesday to declare a state of emergency along the border with Belarus as it tries to stop migrants from entering from the neighboring country. The government cited the potential risk from foreign actors and the actions of protesters in Poland as rationales for the declaration.

+16
New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100
World

New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100

  • Updated

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Evacuation flights from Afghanistan resumed with new urgency on Friday, a day after two suicide bombings targeted the thousands of desperate people fleeing the Taliban takeover and killed more than 100. The U.S. warned more attacks could come ahead of the Tuesday deadline for foreign troops to leave, ending America’s longest war.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this Christmas may be more expensive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News