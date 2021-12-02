Germany backs restrictions for unvaccinated as mandate looms

FILE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and SPD candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz talk during a parliament Bundestag session about new measures to battle the coronavirus pandemic at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Nov.18, 2021. Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her likely successor met with state governors to consider tighter rules to curb coronavirus infections. The rise in COVID-19 cases over the past weeks and the arrival of the new omicron variant have prompted warnings from scientists and doctors that medical services in the country could become overstretched in the coming weeks unless drastic action is taken.
A COVID-19 patient is transported by Bundeswehr medical personnel to an A310 MedEvac aircraft of the German Air Force at Dresden International Airport, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. In the hall for sporting events and concerts vaccination against Corona started today. Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her likely successor met with state governors to consider tighter rules to curb coronavirus infections. The rise in COVID-19 cases over the past weeks and the arrival of the new omicron variant have prompted warnings from scientists and doctors that medical services in the country could become overstretched in the coming weeks unless drastic action is taken.
A policewoman gets a booster vaccination against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease in Hilden, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her likely successor met with state governors to consider tighter rules to curb coronavirus infections. The rise in COVID-19 cases over the past weeks and the arrival of the new omicron variant have prompted warnings from scientists and doctors that medical services in the country could become overstretched in the coming weeks unless drastic action is taken.
A passer-by walks along the empty Augustusstrasse next to the 'Fuerstenzug' mural in front of the Frauenkirche in Dresden, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her likely successor met with state governors to consider tighter rules to curb coronavirus infections. The rise in COVID-19 cases over the past weeks and the arrival of the new omicron variant have prompted warnings from scientists and doctors that medical services in the country could become overstretched in the coming weeks unless drastic action is taken. Photo: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that people who aren't vaccinated will be excluded from nonessential stores, cultural and recreational venues, and parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate as part of efforts to curb coronavirus infections that again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period.
Speaking after a meeting with federal and state leaders, Merkel the measures were necessary in light of concerns that hospitals in Germany could become overloaded with people suffering COVID-19 infections, which are more likely to be serious in those who haven't been vaccinated.
“The situation in our country is serious,” Merkel told reporters in Berlin, calling the measure an “act of national solidarity.”
She said officials also agreed to require masks in schools, impose new limits on private meetings and aim for 30 million vaccinations by the end of the year — an effort that will be boosted by allowing dentists and pharmacists to administer the shots.
Merkel herself backed the most contentious proposal of imposing a general vaccine mandate. She said parliament would debate the proposal with input from the country's national ethics committee.
If passed, it could take effect as early as February, Merkel said, adding that she would have voted in favor of the measure if she were still a member of parliament.