 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Germany bans, raids 3 groups linked to Hezbollah
0 comments
AP

Germany bans, raids 3 groups linked to Hezbollah

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — Police raided sites in seven German states on Wednesday as German authorities announced a ban on three groups linked to the Lebanese militant organization Hezbollah.

Germany's Interior Ministry said the groups are suspected of raising funds for families of killed Hezbollah fighters. Hezbollah, which is rooted in Lebanon’s Shiite community and has close ties to Iran, is an avowed enemy of Israel.

“Whoever supports terror won't be safe in Germany,” Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said in a statement. “Regardless of what shape the support takes, they won't find any place to retreat to in our country.”

Germany announced last year it was banning activities by Hezbollah's political wing in Germany, a move welcomed by the United States and Israel.

German security officials estimate there are about 1,000 Hezbollah supporters in Germany.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Arab Americans want more than ceasefire

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Energy agency: End new fossil fuel supply investments
World

Energy agency: End new fossil fuel supply investments

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — A report by the International Energy Agency says immediate action is needed to reshape the world's energy sector in order to meet ambitious climate goals by 2050, including ending investments in new coal mines, oil and gas wells.

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive fire at paint factory in Gaza

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News