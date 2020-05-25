Germany divided over plans to nix rules despite outbreaks

Seibert said Merkel wants to continue “bravely, and carefully” with easing restrictions, noting outbreaks after a Baptist service in Frankfurt and at a restaurant in the country’s northwest as examples of what can happen if rules aren't followed.

Following Ramelow's announcement, the neighboring state of Saxony said Monday that it, too, is aiming for a “paradigm change” on pandemic rules from June 6 if infections remain low.

Federal and state officials agreed earlier this month that restrictions would be re-imposed if there are more than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in a city or county within a week.

As it stands, Germany's public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute, said Monday that several states reported no new cases overnight, and that the overall total grew by only 289. The seven-day reproduction factor, defined as the mean number of people infected by an infected person, remained under 1 at 0.93, indicating a contraction of new cases.

Health Minister Jens Spahn cautioned, however, against giving the impression that the pandemic is over.