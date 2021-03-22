Germany extends virus lockdown till mid-April as cases rise

BERLIN (AP) — Germany extended its lockdown measures by another month and imposed several new restrictions, including largely shutting down public life over Easter, in an effort to drive down the rate of coronavirus infections.

Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the measures early Tuesday after a lengthy video call with the country's 16 state governors, nearly three weeks after the two sides last agreed on a plan paving the way to relax some rules.

Since then, infections have increased steadily as the more contagious variant first detected in Britain has become dominant. The restrictions previously set to run through March 28 will now remain in place until April 18.

Regions were the weekly number of new infections exceeds 100 per 100,000 residents on three consecutive days will face tougher rules, as agreed at the previous meeting.

"Unfortunately, we will have to make use of this emergency brake,” Merkel told reporters in Berlin.

The weekly infection rate per 100,000 people stood at 107 nationwide on Monday, up from the mid-60s three weeks ago.