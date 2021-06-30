 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Germany gets British support for UN Security Council seat
0 comments
AP

Germany gets British support for UN Security Council seat

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — The German and British foreign ministers have agreed to hold an annual “strategic dialogue” on international affairs, in a joint statement that supports a permanent seat for Germany on the U.N. Security Council.

The joint declaration signed by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and U.K. counterpart Dominic Raab, released Wednesday by the German foreign ministry, declares the two countries' desire to cooperate to “provide responsible leadership on foreign policy issues in support of multilateralism and a rules-based international order.”

The declaration, aimed at reinforcing cooperation between the two European powers after Britain left the European Union, said that “we affirm our commitment to the strategic unity of Europe and our joint unconditional commitment to Euro-Atlantic security.” It underlines that EU membership “remains a key reference point” for Germany and that Berlin supports cooperation between the EU and the U.K.

Germany has sought for years to gain a permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council, where the U.K. and EU partner France are permanent members, but so far has made little headway. The German-British statement vows to advance reform of the U.N.'s top body and says: “We support a new permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for the Federal Republic of Germany.”

The statement comes ahead of Friday's visit to Britain by Chancellor Angela Merkel. She plans to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson at his country retreat, Chequers, and Queen Elizabeth II will receive her for a private audience at Windsor Castle, Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Walmart announces new low-price insulin for diabetics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+18
Big Pride parade in Paris; Turkish police stop marchers
World

Big Pride parade in Paris; Turkish police stop marchers

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Police in riot gear on Saturday blocked streets to try to thwart gay Pride marchers in Istanbul, while thousands turned out joyfully in Paris and elsewhere in Europe after pandemic privations — although setbacks against LGBT rights tempered some of the celebratory air.

World

Poland backs property restitution reforms slammed by Israel

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland on Friday defended planned changes to its property restitution regulations, after Israel said the reforms were “immoral’ and would prevent Jewish claims for compensation or property seized during the Holocaust and communist times.

+9
Is Japan's remarkable vaccine drive in time for Olympics?
World

Is Japan's remarkable vaccine drive in time for Olympics?

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — After months of frustration and delay, Japan has hit the remarkable benchmark of 1 million vaccines a day. But with the Olympics set to start in less than a month, and only a small portion of the country vaccinated, a question lingers: Is it enough?

Palestinian forces disperse protest over activist's death
World

Palestinian forces disperse protest over activist's death

  • Updated

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Angry demonstrators clashed with Palestinian security forces for a third day Saturday during a protest in the West Bank over the death of an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority who died while in custody.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch lava fountains appear as Mount Etna erupts in Italy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News