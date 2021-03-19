Germany: Greens set out climate-friendly vision for election

At the same time, the Greens propose to reduce the levy used to fund renewable energy that increases Germans' electricity bills, and give money raised from CO2 charges back to ordinary citizens, “fairly shared out per head," in the form of an “energy bonus” that would offer relief to low earners.

The party's program calls for an “investment offensive,” with increased public spending in everything from fast internet — an area in which Germany is notoriously weak — to emissions-free buses, improving the railway network and urban development.

“The 50 billion (euros) more we want to spend nearly doubles investment in Germany, and it is urgently necessary," Habeck said. “Rich Germany is making below-average investments in its future in European terms.”

The Greens, in opposition nationally since 2005, have seen their support roughly double in polls since the last national election.

With Merkel not seeking a fifth term, the result of the Sept. 26 vote is very much open. And polls suggest that, whatever the outcome, the Greens may hold the key to forming the next government.