Germany hosts conference to push for progress in Libya

He added that Wednesday's conference launches a new phase “in which we no longer only talk about Libya, but in which we are now speaking with Libyan men and women about the future of their country.”

The U.S. special envoy for Libya, Richard Norland, welcomed the participation of Libyans in the talks.

“The U.S. goal is a sovereign, stable, unified Libya with no foreign interference and a state that is capable of combating terrorism within its borders. We strongly oppose all military escalation and all foreign military intervention, which only deepen and prolong the conflict," he told reporters in Washington ahead of the conference.

Norland said that it was important to start bringing all armed groups in the country under a joint military command.

“When foreign forces leave, they’re going to need to be replaced by a viable united Libyan national military and police structure,” he said.

Meanwhile, aid group Doctors Without Borders said this week it was suspending its activities in two detention centers in Tripoli after “repeated incidents of violence toward refugees and migrants held there.” It said staff had witnessed guards beating detainees at one center and received reports of people being shot at in another.