 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Germany probes Turk over alleged spying on Gulen supporters
0 comments
AP

Germany probes Turk over alleged spying on Gulen supporters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors said Friday that they are investigating a Turkish man who was arrested in Dusseldorf on suspicion that he spied on supporters of cleric Fethullah Gulen's movement while acting on behalf of Turkish intelligence.

The suspect, identified only as Ali D. in line with German privacy rules, was detained at a Duesseldorf hotel on Sept. 17 after an employee found a weapon on him and called police.

Federal prosecutors, who in Germany handle cases involving national security, said they have taken over the case from investigators in Duesseldorf. They are investigating the arrested man on suspicion of espionage and a weapons violation, prosecutors said in an emailed response to a question about German media reports on the probe.

Prosecutors said there are indications that Ali D. collected information on supporters of the Gulen movement living in the Cologne area for Turkey's MIT intelligence service. He is also accused of possessing 200 rounds of ammunition.

Turkey has blamed U.S.-based Muslim cleric Gulen, a former ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for an attempted coup in 2016. Gulen rejects the accusation.

The Turkish government designated his network a terrorist group.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

George Floyd gold statue goes on display in NYC

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+22
Uncertain start to post-Merkel era after close German vote
World

Uncertain start to post-Merkel era after close German vote

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — The party that narrowly beat outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc pushed Monday for a quick agreement on a coalition government, but Europe’s biggest economy could still be in for weeks of uncertainty after an election that failed to set a clear direction.

686 migrants dock in Lampedusa in biggest arrival in years
World

686 migrants dock in Lampedusa in biggest arrival in years

  • Updated

LAMPEDUSA, Sicily (AP) — A rusty, overloaded fishing boat carrying 686 people docked on the island of Lampedusa in the single biggest arrival of migrants in Italy in years, amid new diplomatic efforts by Mediterranean governments to seek more European help in handling migrant flows.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's immersive NFT installation auction kicks off

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News