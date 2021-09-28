Germany sees calls for quick decisions on new government

Laschet's Union bloc also is holding a meeting of its lawmakers later Tuesday, with recriminations likely after a disastrous campaign. After saying Sunday night that it would do “everything we can" to form a new administration, Laschet made clear Monday that he still hopes to lead one — but sounded more reserved, arguing that voters gave no party a mandate.

Hesse state governor Volker Bouffier said that “we have no entitlement to take government responsibility.” The head of the Union's youth wing, Tilman Kuban, said that “we lost the election, period.” He argued that the mandate to form a government lies with the Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats.

A top lawmaker with the Free Democrats called for all parties to be ready for talks by the end of this week, and for the Union to figure out what it wants to do. Marco Buschmann, the party's chief whip, told Deutschlandfunk radio that “very different signals are being sent in the Union. Some want to govern, I think — others don't.”

There have been some calls for Laschet to resign as leader of his Christian Democratic Union, the dominant party in the Union bloc, but not so far from prominent figures.