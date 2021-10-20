Germany sees more patrols on Polish border to curb migration

“No one intends ... a closure of the border,” Seehofer told reporters after a Cabinet meeting in Berlin. That, he said, “would be legally very, very questionable at the moment, because the Poles for their part have taken very, very strong initiatives to prevent irregular immigration.”

“You won't find anyone in the interior ministry who has seriously suggested this in recent days and weeks,” Seehofer added.

Migrants are apparently being transported across Poland to the German border in trucks and cars. On Tuesday, a delivery truck with nearly 20 migrants crashed in western Poland.

While Germany and other EU countries have backed Poland's efforts to protect its border with Belarus, Berlin has also raised concerns about the humanitarian situation of migrants picked up at the Poland-Belarus border.

On Monday, EU foreign ministers looked at ways to stem illegal migration into the 27-nation bloc from Belarus, including stopping companies from leasing jets to Belarusian airline Belavia.