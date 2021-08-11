Germany, Netherlands suspend deportations to Afghanistan

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and the Netherlands have suspended any deportations of migrants to Afghanistan due to the tense security situation as Taliban insurgents make sweeping gains in the Central Asian country.

Almost 30,000 Afghans in Germany, many of them failed asylum-seekers, are currently required to leave the country.

Germany's interior minister said the decision was taken due to concerns for the safety of those involved in the deportation. A deportation of six Afghan citizens to Kabul planned for Aug. 3 was canceled at short notice due to a bomb attack in the Afghan capital.

“The security situation on the ground is changing so quickly at the moment that we can't fulfill (our responsibility for the safety) of the deportees, the staff accompanying them or the flight crews,” Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said.

But he defended the deportations in general as “an important part of migration policy,” adding that the expulsion of convicted criminals and people considered a security threat would resume as soon as the situation allows.

The decision was welcomed by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who noted that the government of Afghanistan had previously asked Germany to suspend flights until the end of October.