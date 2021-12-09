Germany warns Russia will pay a price if it enters Ukraine

In a phone conversation Thursday with Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the now-retired German chancellor for “years of fruitful cooperation,” according to the Kremlin’s readout of the call.

Putin underscored Merkel’s “significant contribution to the development of the Russian-German relations” during her 16 years in office and said she was always welcome in Russia.

Merkel, in turn, wished Putin success in “establishing a dialogue” with new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the readout said.

In France, Baerbock said a possible diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in China was another “big topic” on Thursday. The White House and the British and Australian governments have said none of their diplomats will attend the Beijing Games, decisions intended to protest Chinese human rights abuses.

Germany wants to decide how to proceed “in unison with our European friends,” she added.