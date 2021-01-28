 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Germany's Commerzbank to cut 10,000 jobs, slash branches
0 comments
AP

Germany's Commerzbank to cut 10,000 jobs, slash branches

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Germany's Commerzbank to cut 10,000 jobs, slash branches

FILE - In this April 1, 2020 file photo, the buildings of the banking district are reflected in the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany. Due to the coronavirus the economy worldwide expects heavy losses. More than 50,000 people have died after contracting COVID-19 in Germany, a number that has risen swiftly over recent weeks as the country has struggled to bring down infection figures.

 Michael Probst

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany's Commerzbank said Thursday that management proposed to cut 10,000 jobs under a restructuring program aiming to increase digitalization, slash branches and cut annual costs.

The company said in a statement to investors that the cuts would affect every third job at the bank in Germany. Increased use of digital technology would enable shrinking the branch network from 790 to 450. Costs would be lowered by 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion), or around 20% by 2024.

It said revenues were expected to remain stable as the bank puts profitability ahead of growth.

“The bank intends to focus and digitalise its business model, considerably reduce costs in all areas, and significantly increase its profitability by 2024,” the statement said. "Going forward, the bank will consistently put profitability before growth, in particular when it comes to the efficient use of capital or adequate pricing of products and services.

The plan is to be discussed by the board of directors on Feb. 3 and details are to be presented at the bank's annual results news conference on Feb. 11.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
World

UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — There is some evidence that a new coronavirus variant first identified in southeast England carries a higher risk of death than the original strain, the British government’s chief scientific adviser said Friday -- though he stressed that the data is uncertain.

+4
Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate
World

Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.

+9
Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies
World

Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte resigned Tuesday after a key coalition ally pulled his party’s support over Conte’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, setting the stage for consultations this week to determine if he can form a third government.

Watch Now: Related Video

Paddle boarder rescues horses trapped after freezing UK flooding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News